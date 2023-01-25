Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $488.40. 1,731,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,367. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.27.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.27.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

