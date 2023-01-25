MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.12 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $28.02 or 0.00120638 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $124.12 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.66908113 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $5,640,187.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

