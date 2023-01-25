Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 300,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,661.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of HYMC remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,751. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

