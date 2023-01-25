My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $995,128.38 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $995,128.38 and $690,637.30 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.01342861 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035512 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.01663681 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

