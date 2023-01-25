NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.57 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00011087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $205.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025278 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,329,268 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 849,934,447 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3451633 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $166,469,152.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

