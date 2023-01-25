NKN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.02 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. NKN has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars.

