Orbit Chain 24 Hour Volume Tops $798,812.78 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $798,812.78 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

