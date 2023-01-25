PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $259.05 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $427.71 or 0.01841344 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $259.05 million and $598,430.26 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

