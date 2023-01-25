Polymath (POLY) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $175.51 million and $3.40 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18114825 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,864,492.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

