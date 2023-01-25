Populous 1-Day Volume Reaches $186,039.43 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Populous has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $186,039.43 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

