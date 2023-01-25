Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-$394 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.33 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.20-$0.24 EPS.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 1,238,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,178. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,017,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 659,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

