Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $74.04 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $74.04 million and approximately $837,613.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00318817 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $721,119.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

