Status Price Reaches $0.0261 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $102.19 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00218820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,922,406,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,922,406,234.1360493 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.025871 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,491,678.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

