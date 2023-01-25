Strong Price Up 5.6% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00028305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $908,935.85 and approximately $76,631.13 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

