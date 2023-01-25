Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.96 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00010065 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $35.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00219393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,145.30 or 0.99960049 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26196766 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $35,144,492.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

