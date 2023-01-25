Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 1,011,084 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.