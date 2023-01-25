WAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.13 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $164.04 million and $39.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,857,000 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,338,400,789.069433 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07237757 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $171,445,176.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

