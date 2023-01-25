Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $446.44 million and $84.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,105,747,801 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
