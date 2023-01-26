1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $62.97 on Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $62.97 or 0.00274180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $8,519.34 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

