2,878 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,046,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 437,314 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.03.

Blackstone Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,297,285 shares of company stock worth $172,508,262 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

