Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 829,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,276,000 after buying an additional 86,392 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 1,080,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,052. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

