AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Lipe & Dalton’s 4th Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 902,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,835. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

