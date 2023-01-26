abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.34. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 335,272 shares.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.