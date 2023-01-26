abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.34. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 335,272 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,968,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth about $434,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

