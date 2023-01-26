Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 5.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.55. 334,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 315,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.