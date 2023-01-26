AIA Group Ltd Has $334,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

