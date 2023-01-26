AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

