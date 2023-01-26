AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ANTE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 6,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

