Alan Schriesheim Sells 15,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Trading Up 0.8 %

HEI-A stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,675 shares.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

