Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.58). 8,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.60).

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,163.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.