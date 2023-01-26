AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1038202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 801,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,159,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 300,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

