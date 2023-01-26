AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 538 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

