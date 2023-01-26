American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express Announces Dividend

AXP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.85. 333,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

