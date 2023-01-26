Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.840-2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.36.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2,625.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

