Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) recently:

1/25/2023 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Cheniere Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Cheniere Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.51. 1,009,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,365. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.