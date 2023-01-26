Analyzing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 Commvault Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

Progress Software currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Progress Software.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 3.75 $95.07 million $2.16 24.29 Commvault Systems $769.59 million 3.39 $33.62 million $0.56 104.75

This table compares Progress Software and Commvault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commvault Systems. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.79% 41.17% 11.32% Commvault Systems 3.28% 14.36% 4.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progress Software beats Commvault Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

