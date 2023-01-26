Analyzing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than SBI.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.54 $21.29 million $3.70 12.97 SBI $6.80 billion 0.75 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.83

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94% SBI N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats SBI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

