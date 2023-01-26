Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APGB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Featured Stories

