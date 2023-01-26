Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 875,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.21. 789,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ares Management by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 126,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

