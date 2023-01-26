Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.91 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. 10,723,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,862,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

