Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,262 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.76. 1,027,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

