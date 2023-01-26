Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.66. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1,866,480 shares trading hands.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.