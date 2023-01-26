Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.87.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $448.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.30, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

