Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.81 million. Ashland also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. 1,018,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

