ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €767.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €767.00 ($833.70) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
ASML Stock Performance
