ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 10,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

