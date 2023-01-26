ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 10,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.