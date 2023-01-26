AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

AT&T stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460,922. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,673 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

