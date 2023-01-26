Augur Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Augur has a total market cap of $66.43 million and $14.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00026293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
