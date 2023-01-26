Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AX opened at $41.74 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.