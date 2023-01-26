Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 122.20 ($1.51).

Centamin Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:CEY opened at GBX 116 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

