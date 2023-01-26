Barclays Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $32.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

